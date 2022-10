How Can I Save for Retirement as a Freelancer?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Being your own boss certainly has its perks. You can set your own hours and your own goals. But many freelancers and small-business owners may feel like the trade-off is not having access to a workplace retirement plan such as a 401(k).The truth is, you have plenty of options. So I'm going to walk you through these to help you choose one that's right for you. Here's what we'll be covering.You can easily open these accounts online through most financial institutions.Continue reading