28.08.2023 08:00:29
How can our car insurance renewal go up by a shocking 180%?
We do very few miles and have four years’ no-claims discountI had been reading about the rising cost of car insurance but I was still shocked when our renewal quote for this year arrived from Aviva, which had shot up from £893 to £2,531. An increase of more than 180%.I can’t understand why. We have four years’ no-claims discount and do 6,000 miles a year (we only really use the car to visit the grandparents with our children). Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
