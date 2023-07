How can we get Wizz Air to pay the money it owes us?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

We submitted a claim to a dispute resolution scheme, which ruled in our favourIn June 2022, my partner and I were due to fly from London to Athens with Wizz Air , but as we were sitting in the terminal waiting to board, it cancelled the flight.The earliest we could rebook with the airline was three days later, so, to avoid missing a significant chunk of our holiday, we bought a flight with British Airways the following morning for £1,236. We also had to pay £279 for one night's stay at a hotel at Gatwick airport.