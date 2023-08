How can you tell remote work is over? Zoom has ordered employees back to the office | Arwa Mahdawi

Working from home offered the chance for a great rebalancing of family, friendship and our careers. But the dream is fading fastI started my career in the corporate world and soon realised that I was extremely bad at corporate-ing. My main problem was that I liked to leave the office and have a life which was obviously a big no-no for anyone hoping for career progression.At one point a superior had to sit me down and tell me sternly that I should never be seen leaving before 8pm at the earliest, even if I had nothing to do. So, in a misguided attempt at climbing the greasy pole, I started printing Wilkie Collins novels, sticking them in an official looking binder, and poring over them with a highlighter, so it looked like I was doing important business things. No need to tell you that I didn’t last very long at that job. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel