How Carparts.com Could Disrupt the Auto Parts Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carparts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) has come a long way in just a few years.Since CEO Lev Peker and COO David Meniane took over the company's leadership in 2019, revenue at Carparts.com has soared -- more than doubling over the last two years to $582.4 million -- and gross margin has improved from 30% to 33.8%.During that time, the company has consolidated 17 disjointed websites into one website: Carparts.com. It's updated its tech stock and expanded from two distribution centers to five, and it will soon have a sixth when its Jacksonville, Florida, distribution center opens in the second quarter, enabling it to ship items to 55% of the country in one day. Over the long term, its goal is to reach 80% to 90% in just one day.Continue reading