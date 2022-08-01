Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 12:00:00

How Cloudflare emerged to take on AWS, Azure, and GCP

Cloudflare is in the midst of a significant transformation, as it continues to build out the tools developers need to run their applications across a global network of edge locations. Recent moves put the 18-year-old internet security and performance company on a collision course with the industry-dominating hyperscale cloud providers Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.Founded in 2004 by Matthew Prince and Lee Holloway, Cloudflare started life as Project Honeypot, a software project that gave website owners the ability to track, but not combat, email spammers.To read this article in full, please click here
