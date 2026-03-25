Global Energy Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0RB25 / ISIN: US37991A1007
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25.03.2026 16:31:33
How countries are tackling the global energy crisis
With energy prices soaring and the Strait of Hormuz still closed, the world must cut demand. From 4-day workweeks and petrol rations to turning down the air con, here's what some countries are trying.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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