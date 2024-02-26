|
26.02.2024 11:00:00
How data governance must evolve to meet the generative AI challenge
Data governance was on my mind recently, so I decided to query ChatGPT by entering the prompt: “What is data governance?” The AI responded with: "Data governance is a set of processes, policies, standards, and guidelines that ensure data is properly managed, protected, and utilized within an organization." That's a good start, and there is a lot more to say about data governance and its meaning at this moment.Data governance in the age of generative AIData governance covers a range of disciplines, including data security, management, quality, and cataloging. The practice requires defining usage policies, creating master data sources, profiling data sets, documenting dictionaries, and overseeing data lifecycles. An organizational model often defines roles for the chief data officer facilitating a strategy, data owners who set policies on data sets, and data stewards responsible for improving data quality.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
