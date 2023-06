How Databricks is adding generative AI capabilities to its Delta Lake lakehouse

It's been a busy few weeks for Databricks. After releasing a new iteration of its data lakehouse with a universal table format and introducing Lakehouse Apps, the company on Wednesday announced new tools aimed at helping data professionals develop generative AI capabilities. The new capabilities — which include a proprietary enterprise knowledge enginem dubbed LakehouseIQ, a new vector search capability, a low-code large language model (LLM) tuning tool named AutoML, and open source foundation models — are being added to the company's Delta Lake lakehouse.To read this article in full, please click here