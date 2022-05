How developers are starting to prioritize wellness at work

New data from the developer question and answer hub Stack Overflow has identified some of the ways that software developers are starting to prioritize their mental and physical wellbeing while at work.Earlier this year, Stack Overflow surveyed 800 software developers to see if they are happy at work and what they are doing to maintain or improve their wellbeing, with an 88% majority of those surveyed wanting to improve their physical wellness, and 83% interested in improving their mental wellness.When asked what they were doing to improve their health and wellbeing, drinking more water (57%), eating a healthy diet (56%) and prioritizing exercise (47%) were the top three answers given by respondents. Additionally, 25% said they were actively reducing the number of hours they worked.To read this article in full, please click here