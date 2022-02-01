|
01.02.2022 15:38:00
How Did Alphabet Soar 65% in 2021, but Still Costs Only $1?
The recent sell-off has hit a lot of growth stocks pretty hard, especially in the technology sector. But Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google and YouTube, finished the year as one of the best performers on the Nasdaq-100 with a return of 65.3%.It's down about 8% year to date in 2022 as of Jan. 28, but even that is better than the Nasdaq-100, which is down roughly 12% year to date.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!