Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.06.2026 00:26:40
How Did Day One Investors Fare in the SpaceX IPO? (Hint: Not Everyone Was a Winner)
The whirlwind Day One of public trading of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) shares has come to a close. If you like edge-of-your-seat excitement with lots of twists and turns, it was about as thrilling a day as you could ask for.If you like big share price gains, it was more of a mixed bag.Here's how Day One investors fared on the first trading day of SpaceX stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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