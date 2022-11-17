|
17.11.2022 11:35:00
How DigitalOcean Plans to Reach $1 Billion in Revenue by 2024
DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) just offered investors an impressive third-quarter 2022 report that shows the cloud-computing platform is more than holding its own in the face of an economic slowdown. Revenue in Q3 was up 37% year over year, or up 33% when excluding the recent takeover of hosted cloud-services company Cloudways. The company was able to maintain a healthy balance of profitability along the way, generating a free-cash-flow profit margin of nearly 15%. However, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's escalated interest-rate hikes this year are only beginning to take effect, DigitalOcean could face its toughest challenge yet. Annualized revenue sat at just $640 million last quarter, but CEO Yancey Spruill still has the $1 billion-a-year revenue milestone by 2024 in his sights -- which would represent an average compound growth rate of about 25% in each of the next two years. How will DigitalOcean pull it off? Let's first give credit where credit is due before picking apart Spruill and the company's plan going forward. In Q3 2022, the CEO celebrated his three-year anniversary. As pointed out on the earnings call, when Spruill took the reins a few years ago (before the early 2021 IPO), DigitalOcean was growing revenue at a low- to mid-20% rate and was putting up negative 25% free-cash-flow margins. As other CEOs have done when taking over tech start-ups, Spruill righted the ship by "focusing on the most impactful opportunities" that DigitalOcean had ahead of it. Continue reading
