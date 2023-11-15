|
15.11.2023 12:10:00
How Disney Cut $1 Billion of Losses From Its Streaming Business
There aren't many instances in which Wall Street would celebrate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) posting a $400 million loss, but investors just witnessed one of them. The entertainment giant announced in early November that its direct-to-consumer segment, home to the Disney+ streaming service, slashed its operating losses to $400 million from $1.4 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter.The savings helped cash flow rise this fiscal year to its highest level in five years. Management has aggressive plans for continued cuts ahead, too. The good news is that Disney didn't rely solely on reduced content spending to arrive at that much stronger earnings profile. Let's look at the main factors pointing to an end to losses ahead for this core business unit.The biggest lift arrived on the growth side. Disney added 7 million subscribers to its streaming base, mainly from international markets. That expansion came along with rising average revenue per user both in the U.S. and outside of the country. Stronger advertising revenue helped push that metric higher, and so did increased prices. Together, those trends pushed sales higher by 13% year over year in the Q4 period that ran through late September.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.10.23
|Disney-Aktie höher: Aktivistischer Investor Peltz kämpft offenbar erneut um mehr Einfluss bei Walt Disney (Reuters)
|
31.08.17
|MARKT USA/US-Daten geben Richtung für die Wall Street vor (Dow Jones)
|
11.05.16
|MARKT USA/Vortagesrally an Wall Street dürfte sich nicht fortsetzen (Dow Jones)
|
10.02.16
|MARKT USA/Erholung an der Wall Street erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
05.08.15
|MARKT USA/Disney könnten Erholung der Wall Street etwas bremsen (Dow Jones)
|
10.12.14
|UPDATE: Steueraffäre in Luxemburg weitet sich aus (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|86,58
|-0,28%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%