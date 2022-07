Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"

A fuel cell is not only more cost-efficient than a lead-acid battery, but it’s also better for the environment.For years, lead-acid batteries were trusted to power material handling operations around the world, but better technology has delivered better options. Fuel cells, an area Plug has long-dominated, is quickly becoming the go-to solution for global companies that want to save money while reducing their carbon footprint.Over the last 25 years, Plug has witnessed customers save money, reduce emissions and gain more options simply by switching from lead-acid batteries to fuel cells.Dive deep into the comparison between lead-acid batteries and fuel cells in this white paper, “Leading the Charge.”Interested in Learning More?Webinar: Elevate Your Warehouse PerformanceWhen: Tuesday, August 16, 2022Description: Learn about the benefits of green hydrogen fuel cells over lead acid batteries, and their impact on forklift fleet performance as it relates to productivity, costs, warehouse space and the environment. You’ll also hear case studies by application, fleet size, and industry.The post How Do Billion-Dollar Warehouses Save Money? Fuel Cells. appeared first on Plug Power.