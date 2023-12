How do lenders decide loan amounts to be sanctioned?

Lenders determine loan amounts based on credit scores, multiplier method, DTI ratio, EMI/NMI ratio, and LTV ratio. Borrowers with good credit may qualify for higher loan amounts. Lenders multiply net monthly income by a factor to determine personal loan amounts. A lower DTI ratio and EMI/NMI ratio enhance eligibility for higher loan amounts. The LTV ratio helps evaluate risk and set terms and conditions. Lenders prioritize factors differently, and criteria can vary based on loan type and policies. Borrowers should understand the loan approval process and regulatory requirements. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Zum vollständigen Artikel