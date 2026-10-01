State Street Aktie

State Street für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031

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01.10.2026 18:35:01

How Do the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) and the State Street Regional Banking Fund ETF (KRE) Compare With Each Other?

The State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEMKT:KRE) and Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) offer distinct paths into the banking sector, with one focusing on smaller regional players and the other targeting large national institutions.

Both funds provide exposure to U.S. financial institutions, but their portfolio construction leads to different risk-reward profiles. While the State Street fund casts a wide net across 167 smaller lenders to capture the regional banking industry, the Invesco fund provides highly concentrated exposure to 26 of the heavyweights that dominate the American financial landscape.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Invesco Ltd 26,88 -0,33% Invesco Ltd
State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G- 19,62 0,31% State Street Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-4000th Non Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series -G-
State Street Corp. 154,65 -0,29% State Street Corp.

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