08.01.2024 11:00:00
How do we make money with generative AI?
Executives who doubt the potential of generative AI are becoming an increasingly rare breed. In a recent survey of Fortune 500 CEOs in collaboration with Deloitte, 75% expected generative AI to improve operational efficiency while over half believed it would increase growth.In our own survey of data science leaders and their teams, 90% believed the hype was more than justified. Indeed, there has been a string of reports calculating that genAI will have an enormous impact on the world's economy. For example, McKinsey estimated it would add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion annually.
