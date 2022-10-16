|
How Does Tesla Make Money?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is one of the most followed stocks in the market. That's not surprising given shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) pioneer have performed phenomenally over the longer term. Shares have rocketed from their initial public offering (IPO) split-adjusted price of about $1.13 in June 2010 to $204.99 on Oct. 14, 2022. This performance has transformed an initial investment of $1,000 into about $181,407. By comparison, the S&P 500 index has turned a $1,000 investment into $4,250 over this period.Before considering investing in Tesla, you should make sure you have a good handle on how it makes its money. Continue reading
