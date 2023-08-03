|
03.08.2023 14:10:00
How Does W.P. Carey's Balance Sheet Stack Up Against the Competition?
W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) competes with real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Realty Income (NYSE: O), National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), and Spirit Realty (NYSE: SRC). It stands out in a number of ways, but one area where it falls behind many of its peers is leverage. But the risks are probably worth the extra reward when it comes to the REIT's lofty yield.All of the REITs noted above use a net-lease approach. That means that they own properties that they rent to single tenants, and those tenants are responsible for most of a property's operating expenses. Although any single property is high risk given there is just one tenant, across a large portfolio the risk is fairly low. And all of these REITs have sizable portfolios.One thing that separates W.P. Carey from the pack is its diversification. It spreads its portfolio across the industrial (29% of rents), warehouse (24%), office (17%), retail (16%), and self storage (4%) sectors. It also gets roughly 39% of its rents from outside the U.S., mostly from Europe. Realty Income is probably the most diversified of the other large net-lease REITs here, with notable European exposure, but it still doesn't come close to the overall diversification offered by W.P. Carey.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
