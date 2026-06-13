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13.06.2026 08:00:07

How doing a wash while you watch the World Cup at 2am could cut energy bills

Change in viewing habits offered by match times at 2026 tournament could mean using cheaper off-peak powerWatching late-night or early hours football could provide UK households with a practical opportunity to cut their energy bills, as even just doing the washing when cheaper electricity rates apply can net a decent saving.At a time when energy costs are back at worrying highs, research by E.ON Next shows the potential to save money on a time-of-use tariff – in this case, its Next Smart Saver deal, which has three rates: peak, off-peak and super off-peak. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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