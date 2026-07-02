Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
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02.07.2026 05:34:31
How Dutch Bros Stock Gained 23.8% Last Month
Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) shares gained 23.8% last month. The stock surged from approximately $56 to over $65 between June 10 and June 11. Trading volume during those two sessions reached roughly 6 million shares per day, well above the stock's typical average.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, this marked one of the coffee chain's biggest two-day surges since Dutch Bros went public in 2021. Combined with two high-volume spikes in the second half of the month, Dutch Bros treated shareholders right in June.Credit the June 10 Consumer Price Index report for getting things started. Inflation came in cooler than expected, and growth stocks across the board caught a bid. As a consumer-discretionary name amid an ambitious expansion, Dutch Bros fits the profile perfectly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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