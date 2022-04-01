Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.04.2022 13:00:00
How EA Sports Is Putting Its Latest Acquisition to Use
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) already produces some of the biggest sports video games with its EA Sports publishing label, such as Madden NFL and FIFA Soccer. And with the company's acquisition last year of Glu Mobile, it's focusing on the growing mobile gaming market. In this episode of "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 21, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Jose Najarro discuss what's next from the video game publisher.Jon Quast: On Wednesday, the company announced that it was releasing a game called Tap Sports Baseball 2022. Is that the correct name? At first it was like, this is just a random game that EA is releasing, not all that exciting. However, this is the first game that it is releasing since it acquired Glu Mobile. Last year, EA going out and buying Glu Mobile for, I believe it was, 2.1 billion. That's a significant purchase. If you're a shareholder of EA, you're looking at $2.1 billion going out the door. Now, almost a year later, releasing the first title under that mobile platform that they got in Glu Mobile. Obviously, way too early to know how it's going to perform, what it's going to do for the company or anything like that. But at the same time, it is nice for shareholders to see something tangibly happening with such a large purchase last year from EA.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Electronic Arts Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Electronic Arts Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|114,18
|-0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.