31.10.2022 20:25:21
How Elon Musk Caused Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and BNB to Spike Again on Monday
Elon Musk has owned Twitter for less than a week and he's already caused volatility to spike in some corners of the crypto market. It's no secret that Musk has long toyed with using Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in some way in previous ventures and the speculation is that he'll use it at Twitter, albeit without any facts to back up wild moves. That hasn't stopped traders from bidding up potential winners of the Twitter deal on Monday. Dogecoin is up 10.6% in the last 24 hours as of 2:30 p.m. ET but at one time was down 10.3% in the last day, BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) is up 3.8% after falling 5.6%, and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 3.1% after dropping 5.1% at its low. I'll start with what we know to be true. Binance was part of Twitter's funding, contributing about $500 million to the deal. It's not clear exactly what Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao sees in Twitter, but there are many potential opportunities. He said recently that Twitter users could be charged "very easily globally using cryptocurrencies" for services on the app. It's also been widely reported that Twitter's engineers are quickly developing a paid verification system. Continue reading
