How EVs Could Be a Game Changer for This Steel Supplier

Steel supplier GrafTech (NYSE: EAF) has seen its shares crumble this year. But the company is one of the largest suppliers of a relatively unknown raw material that goes into lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs). Aside from the EV trend, there is another undeniable trend the company should benefit from. Here's what I mean.As customers continue to embrace the EV trend, manufacturers will need more and more lithium-ion batteries every year to install in each car. One way lithium-ion battery manufacturers can make their batteries more efficient is by using a little-known raw material called needle coke. Graphite produced from needle coke has properties that make it one of the best materials to conduct electricity at higher temperatures.Needle coke gives lithium-ion batteries higher energy density and allows them to charge faster. These are two of the most prominent selling points of electric vehicles, making needle coke a critical raw material in enabling the advancement of EVs.Continue reading