How Facebook Could Take On TikTok With One Simple Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about how Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) could take on TikTok with one simple business move. It is something YouTube Gaming and Twitch have been doing for a while now. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.For the full insights, watch the video below, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 7, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 8, 2022.Continue reading