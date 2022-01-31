Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
31.01.2022 11:00:19
How Facebook Is Morphing Into Meta
Shifting a 68,000-person social networking company toward the theoretical metaverse has caused internal disruption and uncertainty.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "New York Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "New York Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen
|25.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|24.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.12.21
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|24.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.12.21
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|24.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.22
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.12.21
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|270,55
|1,63%