How Far Can Beaten-Down Carvana Stock Take Investors?

A 2016 study indicated that 87% of Americans disliked shopping at a car dealership. We all know the stereotypes involved -- slick-talking salespeople and worries about getting ripped off. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an online platform for buying and selling used cars, is trying to improve the customer experience -- transforming a process that can take hours at a dealership into a click-to-buy e-commerce transaction.However, the company could have some fundamental flaws that investors should be aware of before riding with Carvana over the long term.Continue reading