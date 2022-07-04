Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
How Far Could the Stock Market Fall? 2 Indicators May Hold the Answer
If there's a perfect word to sum up the first six months of 2022 for the investing community, I believe it's "Yuck!" As of the closing bell on June 30, 2022, the U.S. stock market delivered its worst first-half return in 52 years. Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively plunged by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. You'll note these figures firmly entrench the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market, with the iconic Dow Jones just one bad day away from joining its peers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
