How Far Will Your Spousal Social Security Benefit Go in Retirement?

Most married couples have the benefit of not one, but two Social Security checks in retirement. Even if only one spouse worked, the other can claim a spousal benefit that could be worth hundreds to thousands of dollars. The average monthly spousal benefit as of December 2022 was about $889, which would be worth nearly $1,000 per month in 2024.But your choices play a big role in how much you take home from the program. Below, we'll talk about how your partner's benefit and your claiming age determine the size of your checks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel