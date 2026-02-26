Q4 Aktie
How Ford's Q4 Shows More Profits on the Way
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) certainly have much in common as automakers, especially considering their core profit engine, North America. Despite so much in common, the three stocks have traded wildly differently over the past three years with GM nearly doubling, Ford remaining largely flat with a 9% gain, and Stellantis shedding roughly half of its value. Ford's stock price seems stuck in a rut, and one way to help push its value higher is improved profitability, and the fourth quarter gave investors a tiny glimpse of how more profitability is happening.If investors have been listening, there's a growth story for Ford. In fact, Ford just posted record revenue for the full-year 2025 at $187.3 billion, which was its fifth consecutive year of growth. Ford is currently pivoting its sales strategy away from less profitable full-electric vehicles (EVs), waiting for the market to develop before its next push in 2027, and toward historical gasoline-powered SUVs, trucks, and hybrid options which are much more profitable now. In fact, in part thanks to hybrid sales, Ford's U.S. market share moved 0.6 percentage points higher to 13.2%, its best sales performance since 2019. Ford is working on a bottom-line growth story for investors, too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
