|
09.04.2022 14:00:00
How FuboTV Is Trending in the Right Direction
Developing its gaming segment and sports-first offerings could be two ways for the streaming service to survive independently. In this clip from "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 30, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Rachel Warren discuss the potential areas for growth for FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and speculate whether it might be an acquisition target.Toby Bordelon: As a shareholder myself, this is not good. I've had better investments. Let's just put it that way. What's going on? Let's look at their quarter. Let's see what the business is looking like. They are growing subscribers and what I like about this chart here, as you see, they have grown year-over-year. But what this shows you is that the sequential growth from Q3 to Q4 this year is much higher than sequential growth last year. So the growth is accelerating, right? They are continuing to add members at a higher clip, which is nice to see. Advertising revenue is also growing almost double year-over-year. Now, on the flip side there, you see advertising revenue. The average revenue per user actually went down a little bit year-over-year for the quarter. You could look at that and you could say, hey, that's problematic and that's a fair view. I'm with you on that. But, it's also an opportunity because, as they add subscribers, if they can just get that average revenue per user up a little bit, it's going to be very beneficial to them overall. They are still losing money as we see here. But the loss is getting better. They're not losing as much in terms of net loss. Obviously, to say, hey, we're losing money, but it's not as much, but it's something, right? It's something. It's still a young company that's still growing. So, you want to give them a little bit of room to run there. What's their solution to losing money? Well, just add subscribers. Grow subscribers, grow your revenue and eventually, hopefully, your net income will turn positive. That's what they are looking at. You can see their guidance here broken out by North America and the rest of the world in terms of subscriber growth and in terms of streaming. Total revenue, to give you an idea, was $638 million last year, so if they could exceed that $1 billion mark next year, that would be fantastic. First-quarter growth, in terms of subscribers, doesn't look great. Given they had 1.13 million subscribers at the end of last year. But if they can hit that almost 1.8 million for the full-year, if they can hit that number, that would really be something. The gaming business is looking promising to them. They are seeing some good news there. They now have market access agreements in 10 states. They added Mississippi, Louisiana, Montana in February through a deal with Caesars (NASDAQ: CZR). This is all subject to regulatory approval. But that is starting to grow and it's starting to look like it may be a nice business for them. They just added a former NFL Executive Julie Haddon to their Board last week. She is the owner of the Chicago Red Stars, professional women's soccer club. You can see with this Board addition, they're really leaning even more into that sports segment, which I think is probably their best avenue of growth. So there are signs of promise here, but it's going to be a slog.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!