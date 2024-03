How generative AI can promote inclusive job descriptions

An ever-increasing number of employers are experiencing the many benefits of artificial intelligence throughout their human resources practices—from candidate personalization, conversational experiences, matching and scoring algorithms and AI -generated insights.With the emergence of generative AI, HR tech products are starting to build use cases to optimize communication among recruiters, managers, candidates, and employees as well as build assistants to boost HR productivity. These technologies are also assisting HR teams to build better employee retention and growth strategies and helping them transform into a skills-based organization.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel