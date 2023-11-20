Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
|
20.11.2023 03:00:00
How generative AI changes the data journey
As Deloitte has put it, data is “the new gold.” Innovative IoT (internet of things) devices seem to arrive on the market daily, and the amount of data generated by these devices is exploding. Data holds massive power, and when utilized correctly, it can be extremely valuable for enterprises—both for improving business operations, and for improving IT operations. However, getting to that place where data is useful is a journey.We see AI all around us and interact with it daily. As more and more enterprises figure out how to harness the data in their systems, the process is becoming increasingly easier and simpler. Data collection is the first part of the journey and is reasonably straightforward. But once we have collected all of the data, what do we do with it? How do we make sense of it all? How do you locate the specific information you are looking for in a data pile that rises as high as the sky?To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 346,00
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX stabil -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen beenden Montagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt um die Nulllinie, während auch der deutsche Leitindex behauptet tendiert. An den US-Börsen herrscht am Montag gute Stimmung. Die Märkte in Fernost schlugen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.