19.02.2024 11:00:00

How generative AI will benefit physical industries

In recent years, artificial intelligence has undeniably revolutionized various sectors in the digital economy such as retail, customer service, and even art. Large language models, like ChatGPT, are changing communication and have offered innovative solutions for businesses. However, there is a critical segment of our economy that has yet to fully embrace AI’s potential—the physical economy.The physical economy encompasses the industries that transport goods, power our homes, cultivate our food, and maintain the infrastructure that keeps society running. This includes sectors such as transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, and more. Just as generative AI tools have transformed consumer-focused applications, they also can substantially reshape how we develop AI-driven products for the physical economy.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 442,00 0,21% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Asien schließen uneins
Während der heimische Markt um die Nulllinie pendelt, zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten indes im Verlauf uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen