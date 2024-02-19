|
19.02.2024 11:00:00
How generative AI will benefit physical industries
In recent years, artificial intelligence has undeniably revolutionized various sectors in the digital economy such as retail, customer service, and even art. Large language models, like ChatGPT, are changing communication and have offered innovative solutions for businesses. However, there is a critical segment of our economy that has yet to fully embrace AI’s potential—the physical economy.The physical economy encompasses the industries that transport goods, power our homes, cultivate our food, and maintain the infrastructure that keeps society running. This includes sectors such as transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, and more. Just as generative AI tools have transformed consumer-focused applications, they also can substantially reshape how we develop AI-driven products for the physical economy.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
