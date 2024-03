How generative AI will change low-code development

It’s been over two decades since I developed my first low-code application. Since then, I’ve seen platform capabilities evolve to make it easier for both software developers and citizen developers to build and enhance applications. Low-code and no-code can help developers build apps faster, enable business users to convert spreadsheets to workflows, and help IT departments accelerate application modernization. Beyond applications, these platforms can accelerate the development of integrations, dashboards, IoT data streams, and other capabilities.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel