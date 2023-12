How generative AI will create a developer talent shortage

The job market for software developers has always been competitive, but we’re about to experience a talent crunch unlike anything we’ve ever seen in this industry.Generative AI is everywhere, and anyone who works in software is trying to figure it out. While developers experiment with AI, business leaders are grappling with what it means for their teams. Most of the discussion revolves around what and who AI can replace.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel