Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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10.05.2026 23:50:00
How Geopolitical Tensions Could Impact Your Portfolio This Summer, and What to Do About It
I don't know about you, but to me it feels as if 2026 mashed the gas pedal to the floor on Jan. 1 and hasn't let off it since. By the time I've gotten myself all caught up on the last news cycle, another thing happens that throws the markets into turbulence.That's all to say it's a frustrating time to be an investor. It seems like markets react wildly to every headline and then swing back in the opposite direction just as quickly. Investors don't like uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions are a chief cause of uncertainty and I expect current ones to linger at least through the summer. Here's a brief assessment of what's going on and what you can do to insulate your portfolio against it as much as possible.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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