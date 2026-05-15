General Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008
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15.05.2026 16:15:00
How GM Plans to Take Advantage of Rare Ford Weakness
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are the fiercest of rivals and compete across the globe and across a long list of vehicle segments, the most important being full-size trucks. GM's combined sales of Silverado and Sierra have closely matched Ford's F-Series sales for decades.Right now, there's a bit of weakness at Ford, and GM is planning to exploit that weakness by cranking up production of its trucks to gain market share.Investors know that full-size trucks and SUVs bring in big profits for automakers, carrying both higher prices and better margins than passenger cars. Many full-size trucks are so loaded with technology and high price tags that they're considered luxury vehicles. That's why having ample inventory to meet demand, especially during strong spring and summer selling seasons, is crucial. Insufficient inventory means lost bottom-line dollars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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