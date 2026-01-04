GE Aerospace a Aktie
WKN DE: A40MS7 / ISIN: CA36968P1080
|
04.01.2026 14:21:00
How Good Has GE Aerospace Stock Actually Been?
In its first full year as a stand-alone company, GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) continued its fantastic run by appreciating almost 85% last year. It's a performance that underlines the company's critical importance to the aerospace industry and its long-term potential to generate streams of recurring income from servicing its commercial aerospace engines. Here's why GE Aerospace has been a standout performer in recent years.The company has come a long way since the dark days of 2018, when it was part of an industrial conglomerate, General Electric. While the former GE faced significant challenges in the decade leading up to 2018, one thing it always had was great technology. Indeed, the spinoffs, GE Healthcare and GE Vernova, are market leaders in imaging equipment and gas turbines, and GE Aerospace is the dominant player in commercial aerospace with 3 out of 4 commercial flights powered by GE or GE joint venture (CFM International) engines.CFM International's LEAP engine is the sole engine on the Boeing 737 MAX and one of two options on the Airbus A320neo family of aircraft, which are the workhorses of the skies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
