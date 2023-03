How Google Has Invested in These Hot Start-Ups

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

An underappreciated piece of Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) portfolio of assets is its venture investments. Alphabet has invested in over 1,000 companies and generated profits from dozens of them that are now public. This may be one of the most successful venture funds of all time, and it drives value for Alphabet in a number of ways. Travis Hoium digs into this $8 billion fund in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.Continue reading