How green is your delivery? Concerns over air pollution impact of new shopping habits

Should schools and vulnerable communities be protected from health hazards associated with warehouses?As we get more accustomed to home deliveries as the Covid pandemic eases, what are the impacts in terms of pollution?In north London, the community around Yerbury school is fighting the development of a 24/7 Ocado distribution depot. Local residents’ concerns include noise and air pollution from the lorries that supply the warehouse and the vans that make local deliveries. Continue reading...