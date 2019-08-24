How HAIZOL's Marketplace Enables Buyers to Get Feedback Within an Hour

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to HAIZOL's official data, it has released, as of July 31, 2019, over 25,000 inquiries from buyers and SMEs from more than 100 countries have succeeded in rolling out their sourcing in China through HAIZOL. The data shows that among all the inquiries, the fastest one received a quotation within an hour. One buyer from the US got the quotation 40 minutes after his inquiry, and the price was confirmed in another 30 minutes. Upon receiving the purchasing order, the supplier started production and completed the whole process within 2 days, making it the fastest delivery ever on HAIZOL.

Taking a closer look at HAIZOL's inner workings, you will find a most optimized workflow. Buyers directly upload 2D or 3D drawing to the platform. After reviewing, engineers at HAIZOL will get the inquiries posted. At the same time, HAIZOL's smart matching system will search for appropriate suppliers in the database based on desired processing technology, equipment and parameters, single out the most suitable one and send out notification. The chosen supplier will immediately log in to the platform to view the inquiry and calculate the cost, before it give an online quotation.

HAIZOL's current matching system is highly efficient. The processing capabilities of factories are labeled into the following categories: processing technology, processing equipment, processing materials, processing accuracy, testing equipment, research and development capabilities, response speed, location, area of expertise, industrial & import and export qualifications and current idle capacity. When an inquiry is verified, the system automatically compares drawing parameters and procurement requirements with label information. As the entire matching process is intelligent, it is a most efficient way to acquire a factory quotation and feedback, and find the right supplier as soon as possible.

HAIZOL has been committed to helping overseas buyers source parts in China. By reducing sourcing costs for European and American enterprises, saving time with premiere service and efficient communication, and improving the competitiveness of buyers' products with strong processing capabilities of competent factories, HAIZOL will continue to help strike long-lasting win-win deals for all three parties.

SOURCE HAIZOL