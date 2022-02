How Has Poshmark Performed Since Its IPO?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) hasn't been a stunning performer since its initial public offering (IPO) last year, but the popular social commerce marketplace is growing rapidly. Should investors take a second look at this stock right now? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool contributors Rachel Warren, Danny Vena, and Jamie Louko discuss. Continue reading