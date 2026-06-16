Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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16.06.2026 23:15:00
How High Could Robinhood Stock Go in the Next Bull Market?
Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock closed at a record high of $152.46 per share on Oct. 9, 2025. It had more than quadrupled from its IPO price of $38 in July 2021. The ongoing bull market, which began in 2022, was attracting new users and boosting its revenues. But as of this writing, Robinhood's stock trades at about $97. While we're still firmly in a bull market, concerns about inflation, the Middle East conflict, and potential interest rate hikes are all driving investors toward more conservative investments. That lower trading volume will likely discourage active trading and throttle Robinhood's growth. The S&P 500 also looks expensive at nearly 30 times earnings -- so the next bear market could be right around the corner. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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