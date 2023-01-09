|
09.01.2023 17:45:00
How High Will Disney Stock Go in 2023?
It's a new calendar year for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors, and so far, 2023 looks pretty good. Shares of the media giant surged 8% in the first four days of trading in 2023, well ahead of the market's mere 1% uptick. With its theme parks rocking, the bottom-line prospects for Disney+ improving, and its dominance at the box office in full display, the family entertainment giant is showing what it can do when headwinds become tailwinds. However, with fears of a global recession strengthening as 2023 plays out, it's not as if Disney is out of the Hundred Acre Wood. Let's look at how momentum is back on Disney's side right now. Don't worry, pessimists -- we'll also look at the real challenges that remain out there.Continue reading
