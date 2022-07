How I Bonds Can Protect Your Portfolio from Inflation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As inflation drives prices of everyday goods painfully higher, what can you do to defend your money? One lesser-known type of investment might help safeguard your cash – but before you buy in, make sure you understand its strengths and weaknesses.I Bonds are inflation-protected savings bonds, issued and guaranteed by the United States Treasury to protect your money from losing value to inflation. They earn a monthly interest rate that's usually close to or higher than the Consumer Price Index (CPI), one of the most popular measures of inflation. The interest rate paid by I Bonds comprises two components: a fixed rate set when the bond is issued, which remains the same for the 30-year life of the bond, and an inflation rate that changes twice a year, in May and November. The CPI increased by 9.1% year over year in June 2022, the highest inflation rate in nearly 40 years. As of July 2022, the fixed rate on an I Bond is 0.00%, and the inflation rate is 9.62%, guaranteed for the first six months. That rate will rise or fall based on changes in how quickly the CPI grows.Continue reading