How I'd Invest $20,000 Today if I Had to Start From Scratch -- Including Real Estate

Investing doesn't have to be complicated, and it doesn't take hundreds of stocks to form a solid portfolio. In fact, doing so can sometimes end up being counterproductive. If I wanted to begin investing and had to start from scratch today, I'd focus on three broad investments.Anytime someone is looking to begin investing, I always point them in the direction of the S&P 500. This index tracks the largest 500 public U.S. companies by market cap, and it should be a staple in every investor's portfolio. There's a reason none of the stock market benchmarks are as followed as the S&P 500 -- its performance is often synonymous with the stock market's performance as a whole.Historically, the S&P 500 has returned around 10% annually long term, outperforming many mutual funds that are handpicked by professional investors. For perspective, investors averaging 10% annual returns can more than 10x a one-time investment in 25 years, thanks to compound earnings. Past results don't guarantee future results, but there's no reason to believe the S&P 500 won't continue to be a rewarding long-term investment.