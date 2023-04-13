|
13.04.2023 11:00:00
How InfluxDB revved up for real-time analytics
Analyzing data in real time is an enormous challenge due to the sheer volume of data that today’s applications, systems, and devices create. A single device can emit data multiple times per second, up to every nanosecond, resulting in a relentless stream of time-stamped data.As the world becomes more instrumented, time series databases are accelerating the pace at which organizations derive value from these devices and the data they produce. A time series data platform like InfluxDB enables enterprises to make sense of this data and effectively use it to power advanced analytics on large fleets of devices and applications in real-time.In-memory columnar databaseInfluxData’s new database engine, InfluxDB IOx, raises the bar for advanced analytics across time series data. Rebuilt as a columnar database, InfluxDB IOx delivers high-volume ingestion for data with unbounded cardinality. Optimized for the full range of time series data, InfluxDB IOx lowers both operational complexity and costs, by reducing the time needed to separate relevant signals from the noise created by these huge volumes of data.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!