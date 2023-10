How Intel Managed to Rise on a Brutal Day for the Markets

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were defying the broader market sell-off today, rising as much as 3% in early-morning trading before settling into a 1.1% gain as of 1:50 p.m. ET. At that time, the Nasdaq Composite was down nearly 2%.Intel shareholders can thank a positive note from a Wall Street analyst, as well as other positive commentary out of a semiconductor-focused Asian news publication, for today's relative outperformance. Combined with a stock that had already trailed behind the rest of the semiconductor industry for years, and Intel was able to overcome today's market turmoil.On Tuesday, Keybanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh issued mildly positive commentary on Intel 's stock. I say mildly, as it was more an affirmation that the turmoil Intel has experienced hasn't gotten worse, and that its previously announced turnaround plans remained on track.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel